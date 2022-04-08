Arizona 4, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|26
|4
|3
|3
|
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCarthy pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Azocar pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beer dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Kim ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hummel ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcántara 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Arizona
|000
|000
|004
|—
|4
DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Hosmer (1). HR_Beer (1). SB_Kim (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish
|6
|
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Hill H,1
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Suarez L,0-1
|0
|
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Stammen BS,0-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Weaver
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Poppen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mantiply W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Stammen pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Suarez (C.Kelly). WP_Suarez, Stammen.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:18. A_35,508 (48,686).
