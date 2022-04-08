Trending:
Arizona 4, San Diego 2

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 1:15 am
< a min read
      
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 26 4 3 3
Nola c 4 0 1 1 Varsho cf 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 2 0 0 0 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0
Voit dh 2 0 0 1 Walker 1b 3 1 0 0
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 P.Smith rf 2 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 McCarthy pr 0 1 0 0
Profar lf 3 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 0 0
Azocar pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Beer dh 4 1 2 3
Kim ss 3 2 0 0 Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 Hummel ph 0 0 0 0
Alcántara 3b 0 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0
San Diego 001 100 000 2
Arizona 000 000 004 4

DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Hosmer (1). HR_Beer (1). SB_Kim (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Darvish 6 0 0 0 4 3
Hill H,1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Johnson H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Suarez L,0-1 0 0 3 3 2 0
Stammen BS,0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Arizona
Bumgarner 3 1 1 1 4 2
Weaver 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Poppen 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Mantiply W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Stammen pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Suarez (C.Kelly). WP_Suarez, Stammen.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:18. A_35,508 (48,686).

