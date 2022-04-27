Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 9 3 6 5 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .328 T.Turner ss 2 1 1 0 2 1 .284 J.Turner dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206 Muncy 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .161 W.Smith c 3 0 1 3 1 0 .256 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Taylor lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308 Lux 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .262 a-Alberto ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .267

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 4 4 3 10 Varsho cf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .203 P.Smith rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .265 c-Hummel ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .152 Luplow rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Peralta lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .237 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Beer dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .149 Alcántara 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .121 Perdomo ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .189 Herrera c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .059 b-C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100

Los Angeles 300 000 000_3 9 1 Arizona 003 000 02x_5 4 0

a-singled for Lux in the 7th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 7th. c-walked for P.Smith in the 8th.

E_Lux (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 4. 2B_W.Smith (3), J.Turner (3), Peralta (5). HR_Peralta (2), off Graterol. RBIs_W.Smith 3 (11), Varsho (9), P.Smith (3), Peralta 2 (5). CS_T.Turner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger); Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Arizona 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Betts. LIDP_Betts. GIDP_W.Smith, J.Turner, Bellinger, Freeman.

DP_Arizona 5 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker; Marte, Walker; Peralta, Marte, Peralta; Alcántara, Marte, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin 4 3 3 2 1 5 75 1.59 Bruihl 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.35 Phillips 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.45 Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Graterol, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 2.70

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 4 4 3 3 4 3 77 5.40 Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 4.32 Mantiply 1 3 0 0 0 0 16 0.00 Kennedy, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 5.14 Melancon, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 1-0. IBB_off Kennedy (Muncy). HBP_Gonsolin (Beer). WP_Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:53. A_18,063 (48,686).

