Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|9
|3
|6
|5
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|T.Turner ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.284
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Muncy 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.161
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.256
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Alberto ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|4
|4
|3
|10
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|c-Hummel ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.152
|Luplow rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.149
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.121
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Herrera c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.059
|b-C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|000_3
|9
|1
|Arizona
|003
|000
|02x_5
|4
|0
a-singled for Lux in the 7th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 7th. c-walked for P.Smith in the 8th.
E_Lux (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 4. 2B_W.Smith (3), J.Turner (3), Peralta (5). HR_Peralta (2), off Graterol. RBIs_W.Smith 3 (11), Varsho (9), P.Smith (3), Peralta 2 (5). CS_T.Turner (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger); Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Arizona 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Betts. LIDP_Betts. GIDP_W.Smith, J.Turner, Bellinger, Freeman.
DP_Arizona 5 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker; Marte, Walker; Peralta, Marte, Peralta; Alcántara, Marte, Walker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|4
|
|3
|3
|2
|1
|5
|75
|1.59
|Bruihl
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.35
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.45
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Graterol, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|2.70
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|77
|5.40
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.32
|Mantiply
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Kennedy, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.14
|Melancon, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 1-0. IBB_off Kennedy (Muncy). HBP_Gonsolin (Beer). WP_Gonsolin.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:53. A_18,063 (48,686).
