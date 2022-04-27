Trending:
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 12:47 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 9 3 6 5
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .328
T.Turner ss 2 1 1 0 2 1 .284
J.Turner dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206
Muncy 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .161
W.Smith c 3 0 1 3 1 0 .256
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Taylor lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308
Lux 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .262
a-Alberto ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 4 4 3 10
Varsho cf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .203
P.Smith rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .265
c-Hummel ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .152
Luplow rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peralta lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .237
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Beer dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .149
Alcántara 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .121
Perdomo ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .189
Herrera c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .059
b-C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Los Angeles 300 000 000_3 9 1
Arizona 003 000 02x_5 4 0

a-singled for Lux in the 7th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 7th. c-walked for P.Smith in the 8th.

E_Lux (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 4. 2B_W.Smith (3), J.Turner (3), Peralta (5). HR_Peralta (2), off Graterol. RBIs_W.Smith 3 (11), Varsho (9), P.Smith (3), Peralta 2 (5). CS_T.Turner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger); Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Arizona 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Betts. LIDP_Betts. GIDP_W.Smith, J.Turner, Bellinger, Freeman.

DP_Arizona 5 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker; Marte, Walker; Peralta, Marte, Peralta; Alcántara, Marte, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin 4 3 3 2 1 5 75 1.59
Bruihl 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.35
Phillips 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.45
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Graterol, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 2.70
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 4 4 3 3 4 3 77 5.40
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 4.32
Mantiply 1 3 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Kennedy, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 5.14
Melancon, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 1-0. IBB_off Kennedy (Muncy). HBP_Gonsolin (Beer). WP_Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:53. A_18,063 (48,686).

Top Stories