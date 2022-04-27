Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|4
|4
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Turner ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hummel ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luplow rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Herrera c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|003
|000
|02x
|—
|5
E_Lux (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 5. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 4. 2B_W.Smith (3), J.Turner (3), Peralta (5). HR_Peralta (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonsolin
|4
|
|3
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Bruihl
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graterol L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mantiply
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Melancon S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mantiply pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Gonsolin (Beer). WP_Gonsolin.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:53. A_18,063 (48,686).
