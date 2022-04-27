Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 12:47 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 9 3 Totals 29 5 4 4
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Varsho cf 4 1 0 1
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 P.Smith rf 3 0 1 1
T.Turner ss 2 1 1 0 Hummel ph 0 1 0 0
J.Turner dh 4 0 1 0 Luplow rf 0 0 0 0
Muncy 3b 2 1 1 0 Peralta lf 4 1 2 2
W.Smith c 3 0 1 3 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Beer dh 3 0 0 0
Taylor lf 4 0 2 0 Marte 2b 3 0 0 0
Lux 2b 2 0 1 0 Alcántara 3b 3 0 0 0
Alberto ph-2b 2 0 1 0 Perdomo ss 3 1 1 0
Herrera c 1 1 0 0
C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 300 000 000 3
Arizona 003 000 02x 5

E_Lux (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 5. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 4. 2B_W.Smith (3), J.Turner (3), Peralta (5). HR_Peralta (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 4 3 3 2 1 5
Bruihl 1 0 0 0 0 1
Phillips 1 0 0 0 1 1
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Graterol L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1
Arizona
Davies 4 4 3 3 4 3
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 0
Mantiply 1 3 0 0 0 0
Kennedy W,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Melancon S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Mantiply pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Gonsolin (Beer). WP_Gonsolin.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:53. A_18,063 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories