Sports News

Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres Saturday

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 3:56 am
San Diego Padres (1-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-1)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-0); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -163, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record at home last season. The Diamondbacks scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 5.5 last season.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Padres batted .242 as a team in the 2021 season with a .722 OPS.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

