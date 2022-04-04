On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Astros 3, Mets 3

The Associated Press
April 4, 2022 3:40 pm
< a min read
      
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 34 3 8 2
J.McNil lf 4 0 2 0 J.Altve 2b 3 1 1 0
D.Palka 1b 0 0 0 0 Lorenzo 2b 2 0 0 0
S.Marte rf 2 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 3 0 1 0
Gllorme 2b 1 0 0 0 Espnosa rf 2 0 0 0
F.Lndor ss 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
S.Nwton ss 1 0 0 0 Goodrum 3b 1 0 0 0
P.Alnso dh 2 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0
To.Nido dh 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 0 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 0
J.Davis 3b 1 0 0 0 Pperski 1b 2 0 0 0
Ro.Cano 2b 3 1 1 0 Brntley dh 4 0 1 0
Cnsegra rf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams pr 0 1 0 0
M.Canha cf 3 0 2 0 McCrmck cf 2 0 1 0
D.Smith 1b 3 1 2 3 Jo.Siri cf 2 0 0 0
Jnkwski cf 1 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 2 0 0 1
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Al.Diaz ss 1 0 1 0
De Los Santos pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Mldnado c 1 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 2 0 2 1
New York 000 000 300 3
Houston 110 000 001 3

E_Guillorme (1), Bregman (1), Goodrum (2). DP_New York 1, Houston 2. LOB_New York 10, Houston 8. 2B_McNeil (2), Gurriel (1). HR_Smith (2). SB_De Los Santos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Carrasco 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 5
Reid-Foley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lugo H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 3
May H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ottavino BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 1
Houston
Urquidy 5 4 0 0 1 0
Abreu H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Baez BS, 0-1 1-3 4 3 2 1 0
Blanco 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cobos 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:10. A_1963

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|11 TechNet Indo-Pacific
4|11 Balanced Scorecard Professional...
4|11 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories