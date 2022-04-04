Astros 3, Mets 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|
|J.McNil lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Palka 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lorenzo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Marte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gllorme 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espnosa rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Nwton ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Nido dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Davis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pperski 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Cano 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brntley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cnsegra rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Smith 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Jo.Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jnkwski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Je.Pena ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Al.Diaz ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|De Los Santos pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Cstro c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|New York
|000
|000
|300
|–
|3
|Houston
|110
|000
|001
|–
|3
E_Guillorme (1), Bregman (1), Goodrum (2). DP_New York 1, Houston 2. LOB_New York 10, Houston 8. 2B_McNeil (2), Gurriel (1). HR_Smith (2). SB_De Los Santos (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Reid-Foley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lugo H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|May H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ottavino BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baez BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Blanco
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cobos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:10. A_1963
