Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Astros and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (7-4, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-5, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -135, Astros +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston has a 6-5 record overall and a 1-1 record in home games. The Astros have a 2-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 3-3 in home games and 7-4 overall. The Angels are 3-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Astros have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has two doubles and two home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell is second on the Angels with a .216 batting average, and has two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI. Ohtani is 10-for-43 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...
4|26 Splunk & Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Cyber Vision for 2022: Defending Assets...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories