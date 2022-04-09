On Air: Issues in the News
Sports News

Astros bring 2-0 series advantage over Angels into game 3

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 3:56 am
< a min read
      

Houston Astros (2-0) vs. Los Angeles Angels (0-2)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -125, Angels +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros meet the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 2-0.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 39-42 at home a season ago. The Angels pitching staff had a collective 4.69 ERA last season while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road last season. The Astros slugged .444 with a .339 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Angels: Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories