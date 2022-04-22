Trending:
Astros open 3-game series with the Blue Jays

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (8-5, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (6-6, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (1-1, .69 ERA, .69 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -168, Blue Jays +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to open a three-game series.

Houston has a 6-6 record overall and a 1-2 record in home games. The Astros have hit 14 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Toronto has an 8-5 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 5-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with three home runs while slugging .600. Jose Siri is 4-for-20 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has three doubles and five RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 9-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .177 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

