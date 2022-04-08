Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Astros play the Angels with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Houston Astros (1-0) vs. Los Angeles Angels (0-1)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-0); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -110, Astros -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Angels slugged .407 as a team last season with three extra base hits per game.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Astros pitching staff had a collective 3.78 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Angels: Cooper Criswell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|14 Dynamic Drainage Design with OpenRoads
4|14 Securing Government Contractors under...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories