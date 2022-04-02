On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Athletics 11, Rockies 11

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 7:33 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 11 14 11 Totals 37 11 12 11
Hampson 2b 3 1 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 3 1 2 1
C.Wlker 3b 2 0 1 1 Jackson ss 1 0 1 1
K.Brynt lf 4 0 2 1 St.Vogt 1b 3 0 0 0
T.Lopes ss 2 1 0 0 A.Allen c 1 0 0 1
McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0 S.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0
Schbler rf 1 0 0 0 Lureano rf 2 0 0 1
C..Cron dh 3 1 1 0 S.Brown rf 3 1 1 1
C.Perez c 2 1 1 1 D.Kelly 1b 2 1 1 0
Grichuk rf 3 1 0 0 C.Pnder lf 3 1 1 0
B.Doyle lf 1 0 0 0 McKnney lf 1 1 1 0
Con.Joe 1b 2 2 1 3 E.Thmes dh 3 0 0 0
A.Schnk 2b 1 0 0 0 Bthncrt ph 0 1 0 0
Yo.Daza cf 3 1 1 1 E.Andrs ss 2 1 1 1
J.Hnnah cf 1 0 0 0 K.Smith 3b 2 2 2 3
D.Nunez c 4 1 3 4 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0
B.Srven ph 0 1 0 0 C.Lopes 2b 2 1 1 1
A.Trejo 2b 4 0 2 0 Sk.Bolt cf 3 0 0 0
M.Tglia 1b 1 0 1 0 Peralta cf 1 1 1 1
Colorado 000 703 001 11
Oakland 100 110 206 11

DP_Colorado 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Colorado 9, Oakland 2. 2B_Bryant 2 (3), Kemp (6). HR_Joe (2), Nunez (1), Kemp (1), Brown (1), Andrus (1), Smith (3). SB_Jackson (2). SF_Allen.

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Dennis 3 2 1 1 0 3
Blach 2 2 2 2 0 1
Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colome 1 2 2 2 0 0
Sheffield 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bird 0 5 6 6 1 0
Bowden BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Blackburn 3 4 5 5 3 2
Grimm 1 2 2 2 2 1
Puk 2 4 3 3 1 0
Moll 1 2 0 0 0 1
Howard 2 2 1 1 1 3

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Scott Barry;.

T_3:17. A_3929

        Insight by Dataminr: How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events? During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News