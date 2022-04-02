Athletics 11, Rockies 11

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|11
|14
|11
|
|Totals
|37
|11
|12
|11
|
|Hampson 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|C.Wlker 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jackson ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Brynt lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|St.Vogt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Lopes ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schbler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|C..Cron dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Brown rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Doyle lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKnney lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Con.Joe 1b
|2
|2
|1
|3
|
|E.Thmes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Schnk 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthncrt ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Hnnah cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith 3b
|2
|2
|2
|3
|
|D.Nunez c
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Srven ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Lopes 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tglia 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peralta cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Colorado
|000
|703
|001
|–
|11
|Oakland
|100
|110
|206
|–
|11
DP_Colorado 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Colorado 9, Oakland 2. 2B_Bryant 2 (3), Kemp (6). HR_Joe (2), Nunez (1), Kemp (1), Brown (1), Andrus (1), Smith (3). SB_Jackson (2). SF_Allen.
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dennis
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Blach
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sheffield
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bird
|0
|
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Bowden BS, 0-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn
|3
|
|4
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Grimm
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Puk
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Moll
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Howard
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Scott Barry;.
T_3:17. A_3929
