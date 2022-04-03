Trending:
Athletics 8, Padres 2

The Associated Press
April 3, 2022 8:16 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 36 8 12 8
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0
Lberato cf 1 0 0 0 C.Lopes 2b 1 1 1 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 2 McKnney dh 4 1 1 1
V.Acsta 3b 1 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 3 1 3 2
Crnwrth 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 1 1 1 0
Lu.Voit dh 4 0 1 0 C.Pnder lf 3 1 1 1
W.Myers rf 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 0 1 0 0
E.Hsmer 1b 4 0 1 0 S.Brown 1b 4 0 0 0
J.Alfro c 4 0 3 0 Escrche ss 1 0 0 0
Ha-.Kim ss 3 0 1 0 E.Andrs ss 3 0 1 0
C.Abrms ss 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 1 2 4
J.Azcar lf 2 0 0 0 K.Smith 3b 2 0 1 0
M.Beaty 1b 2 1 1 0 Sk.Bolt cf 2 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0
C.Pache cf 2 0 0 0
Bthncrt c 1 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 200 2
Oakland 001 030 04(x) 8

E_Hosmer (1), Alfaro (1). LOB_San Diego 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Machado (1), Andrus (2), Smith (3). HR_Machado (2), Murphy (2), Pinder (1), Neuse (4). SB_Kemp (2), Lopes (1), Smith (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Manaea L, 0-2 3 2-3 6 1 1 1 4
Crismatt 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lamet 2-3 2 3 3 3 0
Schlichtholz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gore 3 4 4 4 2 5
Oakland
Acevedo 1 2-3 2 0 0 2 2
Snead W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Trivino H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Wiles S, 1-1 5 4 2 2 0 10

HBP_Pache by_Lamet.

Balk_Acevedo.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:18. A_4942

