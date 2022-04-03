Athletics 8, Padres 2

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lberato cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Lopes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|McKnney dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|V.Acsta 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Crnwrth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lu.Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pnder lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Alfro c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Escrche ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ha-.Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|1
|2
|4
|
|J.Azcar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Beaty 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bthncrt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|000
|000
|200
|–
|2
|Oakland
|001
|030
|04(x)
|–
|8
E_Hosmer (1), Alfaro (1). LOB_San Diego 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Machado (1), Andrus (2), Smith (3). HR_Machado (2), Murphy (2), Pinder (1), Neuse (4). SB_Kemp (2), Lopes (1), Smith (2).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Crismatt
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamet
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Schlichtholz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gore
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acevedo
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Snead W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wiles S, 1-1
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
HBP_Pache by_Lamet.
Balk_Acevedo.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:18. A_4942
