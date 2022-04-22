Athletics play the Rangers in first of 3-game series

Texas Rangers (2-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-6, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0); Athletics: Adam Oller (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3.43 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Athletics +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland has gone 3-1 at home and 7-6 overall. Athletics pitchers have a collective 3.40 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Texas is 2-9 overall and 0-5 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .296 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with three home runs while slugging .560. Sheldon Neuse is 11-for-32 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe is seventh on the Rangers with a .395 batting average, and has two doubles, three walks and six RBI. Corey Seager is 9-for-38 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .222 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kirby Snead: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.