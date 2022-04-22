Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Athletics play the Rangers in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (2-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-6, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0); Athletics: Adam Oller (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3.43 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Athletics +109; over/under is 8 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland has gone 3-1 at home and 7-6 overall. Athletics pitchers have a collective 3.40 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Texas is 2-9 overall and 0-5 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .296 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with three home runs while slugging .560. Sheldon Neuse is 11-for-32 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe is seventh on the Rangers with a .395 batting average, and has two doubles, three walks and six RBI. Corey Seager is 9-for-38 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .222 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kirby Snead: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 2022 Columbus Virtual CISO Roundtable
4|28 Virtual OARnet VMware Education Day
4|28 Build a More Secure Future with Google...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories