Atlanta 1, D.C. United 0

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 9:51 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta 0 1 1
D.C. United 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Atlanta, Moreno, 1 (Lennon), 90th+4 minute.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Bobby Shuttleworth; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Campbell, Atlanta, 33rd; Russell Canouse, D.C. United, 34th; Djeffal, D.C. United, 38th; Conway, Atlanta, 81st; Almada, Atlanta, 89th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Ryan Graves, Brooke Mayo, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

A_17,289.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Campbell, Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman; Thiago Almada (Tyler Wolff, 90th+7), Osvaldo Alonso (Franco Ibarra, 62nd), Marcelino Moreno, Matheus Rossetto (Santiago Sosa, 47th); Brooks Lennon, Josef Martínez (Jackson Conway, 62nd), Jake Mulraney (Miles Robinson, 74th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel (Drew Skundrich, 84th), Brendan Hines-Ike, Andy Najar (Chris Odoi-Atsem, 46th), Bradley Shaun Smith; Sofiane Djeffal, Chris Durkin (Edison Flores, 75th), Russell Canouse; Ola Kamara (Griffin Yow, 75th), Nigel Robertha.

