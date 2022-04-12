Atlanta 16, Washington 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|1
|8
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Y.Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Fox ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|16
|19
|14
|9
|8
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.238
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|.474
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.286
|Ozuna lf
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.375
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Duvall cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.261
|Swanson ss
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.182
|Heredia rf
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.167
|Arcia dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.300
|Washington
|100
|002
|001_4
|9
|2
|Atlanta
|033
|412
|03x_16
|19
|0
E_Robles (1), Ruiz (1). LOB_Washington 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_Franco (2), Y.Hernandez (1), Ruiz (2), Heredia (1), Albies (2), Ozuna (3), Swanson (2), Riley (2). HR_Soto (2), off Elder; Bell (2), off Elder; Ozuna 2 (2), off Voth; Albies (1), off Strange-Gordon. RBIs_Soto (2), Bell (5), Franco (6), Heredia (1), Albies 3 (5), Duvall 2 (4), Arcia 2 (4), Ozuna 2 (5), Swanson 2 (2), Riley 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Fox, Ruiz, Robles); Atlanta 6 (Riley 3, Olson, Ozuna 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; Atlanta 9 for 19.
Runners moved up_Bell, Albies. GIDP_Bell.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson, Olson).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|3
|3
|83
|10.80
|Voth
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|38
|16.88
|Espino
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|55
|6.75
|Strange-Gordon
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|28
|27.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|85
|4.76
|O’Day
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Stephens, S, 1-1
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|61
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Voth 3-0, O’Day 1-0. HBP_Strange-Gordon (d’Arnaud).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:37. A_31,462 (41,084).
