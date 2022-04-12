Trending:
Atlanta 16, Washington 4

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 11:17 pm
< a min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 3 1 8
C.Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240
Soto rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .286
Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .318
Y.Hernandez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .308
Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .318
Thomas lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Fox ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 16 19 14 9 8
Albies 2b 5 2 3 3 1 0 .238
Olson 1b 3 1 1 0 3 2 .474
Riley 3b 4 1 1 2 2 0 .286
Ozuna lf 6 3 3 2 0 0 .375
d’Arnaud c 5 3 3 0 0 0 .353
Duvall cf 5 1 3 2 1 1 .261
Swanson ss 6 1 2 2 0 2 .182
Heredia rf 4 3 1 1 1 2 .167
Arcia dh 4 1 2 2 1 1 .300
Washington 100 002 001_4 9 2
Atlanta 033 412 03x_16 19 0

E_Robles (1), Ruiz (1). LOB_Washington 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_Franco (2), Y.Hernandez (1), Ruiz (2), Heredia (1), Albies (2), Ozuna (3), Swanson (2), Riley (2). HR_Soto (2), off Elder; Bell (2), off Elder; Ozuna 2 (2), off Voth; Albies (1), off Strange-Gordon. RBIs_Soto (2), Bell (5), Franco (6), Heredia (1), Albies 3 (5), Duvall 2 (4), Arcia 2 (4), Ozuna 2 (5), Swanson 2 (2), Riley 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Fox, Ruiz, Robles); Atlanta 6 (Riley 3, Olson, Ozuna 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; Atlanta 9 for 19.

Runners moved up_Bell, Albies. GIDP_Bell.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson, Olson).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 0-2 2 2-3 9 6 6 3 3 83 10.80
Voth 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 1 38 16.88
Espino 3 4 3 3 2 4 55 6.75
Strange-Gordon 1 2 3 3 3 0 28 27.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Elder, W, 1-0 5 2-3 6 3 3 0 4 85 4.76
O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Stephens, S, 1-1 3 3 1 1 1 4 61 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Voth 3-0, O’Day 1-0. HBP_Strange-Gordon (d’Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:37. A_31,462 (41,084).

