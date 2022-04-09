Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|2
|9
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|c-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Pham dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Fraley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Aquino ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Senzel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Stephenson ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|8
|2
|4
|7
|
|Rosario rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Riley 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Dickerson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001_1
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|00x_2
|8
|1
a-popped out for Fraley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Naquin in the 9th.
E_Contreras (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 10. 2B_Ozuna 2 (2), Swanson (1), Olson (2). RBIs_Votto (2), Ozuna (1), Albies (2). SB_Pham (1). SF_Albies.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Senzel); Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Rosario, Albies 2, Contreras). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 3; Atlanta 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ozuna. GIDP_Pham.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gutierrez, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|76
|4.15
|Strickland
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Wilson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Hendrix
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Moreta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|9.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 1-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|76
|0.00
|Minter, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.40
|O’Day, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Smith, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Strickland 2-0, Hendrix 1-0, Minter 1-0. HBP_Gutierrez (Riley), Moreta (Albies).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:50. A_40,310 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.