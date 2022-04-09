Trending:
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 2 9
India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Naquin rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143
c-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400
Pham dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .000
Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .300
Fraley lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Aquino ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Senzel cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
K.Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Garcia c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Stephenson ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 8 2 4 7
Rosario rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .100
Olson 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .500
Riley 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .444
Ozuna lf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .364
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Albies 2b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .100
Duvall cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Dickerson dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .111
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Cincinnati 000 000 001_1 3 0
Atlanta 200 000 00x_2 8 1

a-popped out for Fraley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Naquin in the 9th.

E_Contreras (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 10. 2B_Ozuna 2 (2), Swanson (1), Olson (2). RBIs_Votto (2), Ozuna (1), Albies (2). SB_Pham (1). SF_Albies.

        Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Senzel); Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Rosario, Albies 2, Contreras). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 3; Atlanta 2 for 9.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Senzel); Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Rosario, Albies 2, Contreras). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 3; Atlanta 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ozuna. GIDP_Pham.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gutierrez, L, 0-1 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 4 76 4.15
Strickland 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Hendrix 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 0.00
Moreta 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 9.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 1 6 76 0.00
Minter, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.40
O’Day, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Smith, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Strickland 2-0, Hendrix 1-0, Minter 1-0. HBP_Gutierrez (Riley), Moreta (Albies).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:50. A_40,310 (41,084).

