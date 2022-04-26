Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 29 3 6 2
Hermosillo cf 2 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 2 0
Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0
Villar ph 1 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 1 1 0
Contreras c 4 0 1 0 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0
Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0
Gomes dh 3 0 0 0 Dickerson dh 3 0 0 0
Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 Duvall cf 2 0 0 1
Happ lf 3 1 1 1 Demeritte rf 3 1 1 1
Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0
Chicago 001 000 000 1
Atlanta 010 020 00x 3

E_Hermosillo (1), Riley (2). DP_Chicago 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Contreras (5). HR_Happ (2), Demeritte (1). SF_Duvall (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Stroman L,0-3 6 6 3 2 0 3
Roberts 1 0 0 0 0 3
Rucker 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Fried W,2-2 6 4 1 1 0 4
Smith H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Matzek H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Fried (Hermosillo), Matzek (Hermosillo). WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Clint Vondrak.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

T_2:31. A_31,990 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories