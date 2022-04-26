Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|2
|
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Demeritte rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|00x
|—
|3
E_Hermosillo (1), Riley (2). DP_Chicago 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Contreras (5). HR_Happ (2), Demeritte (1). SF_Duvall (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman L,0-3
|6
|
|6
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Roberts
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rucker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried W,2-2
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Smith H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matzek H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Fried (Hermosillo), Matzek (Hermosillo). WP_Fried.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:31. A_31,990 (41,084).
