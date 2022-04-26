Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 0 6
Hermosillo cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .327
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
a-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Contreras c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Gomes dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Happ lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333
Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .327
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 2 0 6
Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Ozuna lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .275
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .313
Dickerson dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Duvall cf 2 0 0 1 0 2 .180
Demeritte rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .429
Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .180
Chicago 001 000 000_1 4 1
Atlanta 010 020 00x_3 6 1

a-struck out for Wisdom in the 9th.

E_Hermosillo (1), Riley (2). LOB_Chicago 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Contreras (5). HR_Happ (2), off Fried; Demeritte (1), off Stroman. RBIs_Happ (10), Duvall (8), Demeritte (1). SF_Duvall.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Madrigal, Suzuki); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gomes, Dickerson. LIDP_Suzuki. GIDP_Suzuki.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Olson; Swanson, Duvall, Olson, Duvall).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 0-3 6 6 3 2 0 3 86 6.98
Roberts 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.50
Rucker 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 2-2 6 4 1 1 0 4 89 3.00
Smith, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.45
Matzek, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.35
Jansen, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.86

HBP_Fried (Hermosillo), Matzek (Hermosillo). WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:31. A_31,990 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories