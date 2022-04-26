Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|0
|6
|
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.327
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Gomes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|2
|0
|6
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Dickerson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Duvall cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.180
|Demeritte rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000_1
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|00x_3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Wisdom in the 9th.
E_Hermosillo (1), Riley (2). LOB_Chicago 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Contreras (5). HR_Happ (2), off Fried; Demeritte (1), off Stroman. RBIs_Happ (10), Duvall (8), Demeritte (1). SF_Duvall.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Madrigal, Suzuki); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Gomes, Dickerson. LIDP_Suzuki. GIDP_Suzuki.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Olson; Swanson, Duvall, Olson, Duvall).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 0-3
|6
|
|6
|3
|2
|0
|3
|86
|6.98
|Roberts
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.50
|Rucker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 2-2
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|89
|3.00
|Smith, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.45
|Matzek, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.35
|Jansen, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.86
HBP_Fried (Hermosillo), Matzek (Hermosillo). WP_Fried.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:31. A_31,990 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.