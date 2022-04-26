Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 0 6 Hermosillo cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .327 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 a-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Contreras c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Gomes dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Happ lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .327

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 2 0 6 Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Ozuna lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .313 Dickerson dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Duvall cf 2 0 0 1 0 2 .180 Demeritte rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .429 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .180

Chicago 001 000 000_1 4 1 Atlanta 010 020 00x_3 6 1

a-struck out for Wisdom in the 9th.

E_Hermosillo (1), Riley (2). LOB_Chicago 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Contreras (5). HR_Happ (2), off Fried; Demeritte (1), off Stroman. RBIs_Happ (10), Duvall (8), Demeritte (1). SF_Duvall.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Madrigal, Suzuki); Atlanta 1 (Riley). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gomes, Dickerson. LIDP_Suzuki. GIDP_Suzuki.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Olson; Swanson, Duvall, Olson, Duvall).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, L, 0-3 6 6 3 2 0 3 86 6.98 Roberts 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.50 Rucker 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 2-2 6 4 1 1 0 4 89 3.00 Smith, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.45 Matzek, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.35 Jansen, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.86

HBP_Fried (Hermosillo), Matzek (Hermosillo). WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:31. A_31,990 (41,084).

