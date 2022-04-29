Atlanta 6, Texas 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 5 7 13 Demeritte rf 4 2 2 1 1 2 .389 Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Riley 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .282 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .268 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .222 Duvall cf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .192 Heredia lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .130 Contreras c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .250 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .211

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 2 7 K.Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .173 a-Solak ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Semien 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .165 Seager ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 García cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .203 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .325 Garver c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .177 Miller lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .192 W.Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .255

Atlanta 201 201 000_6 9 0 Texas 010 001 010_3 6 1

a-flied out for K.Calhoun in the 7th.

E_Semien (3). LOB_Atlanta 9, Texas 5. 2B_Swanson (5), Riley (7), Semien (5). HR_Riley (6), off Richards; Demeritte (2), off Howard; Contreras (1), off Burke; Contreras (2), off Abreu; García (4), off Anderson; Seager (3), off Smith. RBIs_Riley 2 (12), Demeritte (2), Contreras 2 (2), García 2 (14), Seager (11). SB_Albies (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Contreras 2, Heredia 2, Duvall 2); Texas 2 (Solak, García). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 9; Texas 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Seager, García.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 2-1 6 3 2 2 2 5 90 4.66 Chavez 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 18 3.60 Matzek, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.52 Smith 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.89 Jansen, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 2 22 4.00 Howard 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 3 51 12.15 Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.32 Burke 2 3 2 1 0 4 33 2.31 Abreu 1 1-3 1 1 1 4 1 39 3.52 Allard 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 6.43

Inherited runners-scored_Matzek 2-0, Martin 3-0, Allard 3-0. PB_Garver (2).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:23. A_25,829 (40,300).

