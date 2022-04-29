Atlanta 6, Texas 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|7
|13
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.389
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.282
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.222
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.192
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.130
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|7
|
|K.Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|a-Solak ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.165
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.177
|Miller lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|W.Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Atlanta
|201
|201
|000_6
|9
|0
|Texas
|010
|001
|010_3
|6
|1
a-flied out for K.Calhoun in the 7th.
E_Semien (3). LOB_Atlanta 9, Texas 5. 2B_Swanson (5), Riley (7), Semien (5). HR_Riley (6), off Richards; Demeritte (2), off Howard; Contreras (1), off Burke; Contreras (2), off Abreu; García (4), off Anderson; Seager (3), off Smith. RBIs_Riley 2 (12), Demeritte (2), Contreras 2 (2), García 2 (14), Seager (11). SB_Albies (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Contreras 2, Heredia 2, Duvall 2); Texas 2 (Solak, García). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 9; Texas 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Seager, García.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 2-1
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|90
|4.66
|Chavez
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.60
|Matzek, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.52
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.89
|Jansen, S, 6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|4.00
|Howard
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|51
|12.15
|Martin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.32
|Burke
|2
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|33
|2.31
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|39
|3.52
|Allard
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|6.43
Inherited runners-scored_Matzek 2-0, Martin 3-0, Allard 3-0. PB_Garver (2).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:23. A_25,829 (40,300).
