Atlanta 6, Texas 3

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|K.Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solak ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Miller lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Atlanta
|201
|201
|000
|—
|6
|Texas
|010
|001
|010
|—
|3
E_Semien (3). LOB_Atlanta 9, Texas 5. 2B_Swanson (5), Riley (7), Semien (5). HR_Riley (6), Demeritte (2), Contreras 2 (2), García (4), Seager (3). SB_Albies (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,2-1
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Chavez
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matzek H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jansen S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Howard
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Martin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burke
|2
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Allard
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:23. A_25,829 (40,300).
