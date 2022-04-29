Trending:
Sports News

Atlanta 6, Texas 3

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 11:48 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 9 5 Totals 33 3 6 3
Demeritte rf 4 2 2 1 K.Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0
Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 Solak ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Riley 3b 5 1 2 2 Semien 2b 3 1 1 0
Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 1
Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 García cf 4 1 1 2
Duvall cf 3 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Heredia lf 4 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 2 2 2 Miller lf-rf 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 W.Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0
Ibáñez 3b 3 0 2 0
Atlanta 201 201 000 6
Texas 010 001 010 3

E_Semien (3). LOB_Atlanta 9, Texas 5. 2B_Swanson (5), Riley (7), Semien (5). HR_Riley (6), Demeritte (2), Contreras 2 (2), García (4), Seager (3). SB_Albies (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson W,2-1 6 3 2 2 2 5
Chavez 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Matzek H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 1 1 1 0 1
Jansen S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Richards L,0-1 1 2 2 2 1 2
Howard 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 3
Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Burke 2 3 2 1 0 4
Abreu 1 1-3 1 1 1 4 1
Allard 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:23. A_25,829 (40,300).

