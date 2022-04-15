FC Cincinnati (2-4-0, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-2-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -166, FC Cincinnati +420, Draw +313; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play.

United is 2-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has an even goal differential, scoring and allowing nine.

Cincinnati is 2-3-0 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 31 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has two goals and two assists for United. Brooks Lennon has one goal and one assist.

Brandon Vazquez has five goals and one assist for Cincinnati. Ronald Matarrita has one goal and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Machop Chol (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Luiz Araujo (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

Cincinnati: Calvin Harris (injured), Allan Cruz (injured), John Nelson (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

