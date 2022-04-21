|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|0
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|0
|1.000
|—
|Southern Maryland
|0
|0
|1.000
|—
|Staten Island
|0
|0
|1.000
|—
|York
|0
|0
|1.000
|—
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|0
|0
|1.000
|—
|Gastonia
|0
|0
|1.000
|—
|High Point
|0
|0
|1.000
|—
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lexington
|0
|0
|1.000
|—
___
Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.