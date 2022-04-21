On Air: Panel Discussions
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 12:03 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 0 0 1.000
Long Island 0 0 1.000
Southern Maryland 0 0 1.000
Staten Island 0 0 1.000
York 0 0 1.000
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston 0 0 1.000
Gastonia 0 0 1.000
High Point 0 0 1.000
Kentucky 0 0 1.000
Lexington 0 0 1.000

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

