|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Southern Maryland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lancaster
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Long Island
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Staten Island
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|High Point
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Gastonia
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Lexington
|0
|1
|.000
|½
___
Lancaster 5, Gastonia 2
Charleston 5, Staten Island 3
Lexington 5, Southern Maryland 4
High Point 10, Kentucky 5
Gastonia 4, Lancaster 3
Charleston 5, Staten Island 1
Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 2
York 5, Long Island 3
Kentucky 2, High Point 1
Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
