On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 11:48 am
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
York 1 0 1.000
Southern Maryland 1 0 1.000
Lancaster 1 1 .500 ½
Long Island 0 1 .000 1
Staten Island 0 1 .000 1
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston 1 1 .500
High Point 1 1 .500
Gastonia 1 1 .500
Kentucky 1 1 .500
Lexington 0 1 .000 ½

___

Friday’s Games

Gastonia 4, Lancaster 3

Charleston 5, Staten Island 1

Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 2

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

York 5, Long Island 3

Kentucky 2, High Point 1

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
4|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOI -...
4|29 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories