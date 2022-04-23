Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 2 0 .667
Long Island 1 1 .500 ½
York 1 1 .500 ½
Lancaster 1 2 .333 1
Staten Island 0 3 .000 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston 3 0 1.000
Gastonia 2 1 .667 1
Kentucky 2 1 .667 1
High Point 1 2 .333 2
Lexington 1 2 .333 2

___

Friday’s Games

Gastonia 4, Lancaster 3

Charleston 5, Staten Island 1

Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 2

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

York 5, Long Island 3

Kentucky 2, High Point 1

Saturday’s Games

Gastonia 8, Lancaster 1

Charleston 6, Staten Island 4

Southern Maryland 21, Lexington 8

Long Island 8, York 0

Kentucky 3, High Point 1

Sunday’s Games

York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 AUSA/ODYD POP-UP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories