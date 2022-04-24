|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|2
|0
|.667
|—
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|York
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Lancaster
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Staten Island
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Gastonia
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|High Point
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lexington
|1
|2
|.333
|2
___
Gastonia 8, Lancaster 1
Charleston 6, Staten Island 4
Southern Maryland 21, Lexington 8
Long Island 8, York 0
Kentucky 3, High Point 1
York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
