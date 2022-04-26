|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Long Island
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|York
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Lancaster
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Staten Island
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Gastonia
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|High Point
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Lexington
|1
|3
|.250
|3
___
Long Island 9, York 4
Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 2
High Point 7, Kentucky 2
Gastonia 13, Lancaster 4
Charleston 6, Staten Island 4
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
