Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 12:37 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 3 1 .750
Long Island 2 1 .667 ½
York 1 2 .333
Lancaster 1 3 .250 2
Staten Island 0 4 .000 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston 4 0 1.000
Gastonia 3 1 .750 1
High Point 2 2 .500 2
Kentucky 2 2 .500 2
Lexington 1 3 .250 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 9, York 4

Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 2

High Point 7, Kentucky 2

Gastonia 13, Lancaster 4

Charleston 6, Staten Island 4

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

