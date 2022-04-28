On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 11:52 am
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 4 1 .800
Long Island 3 2 .600 1
York 1 4 .200 3
Lancaster 1 5 .167
Staten Island 0 5 .000 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston 5 1 .833
Gastonia 5 1 .833
High Point 4 2 .667 1
Lexington 3 3 .500 2
Kentucky 2 4 .333 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia 17, Kentucky 4

Charleston 6, Long Island 5

Southern Maryland 9, Staten Island 5

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Lexington 13, York 12

High Point 14, Lancaster 0

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 a.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 a.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|5 Expeditionary Communications Rodeo and...
5|5 In the Name of Security: Media...
5|5 Overcoming Today's Cyber Insurance...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories