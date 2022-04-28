|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Long Island
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|York
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Lancaster
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Staten Island
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Gastonia
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|High Point
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Lexington
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|3
Gastonia 17, Kentucky 4
Charleston 6, Long Island 5
Southern Maryland 9, Staten Island 5
Lexington 13, York 12
High Point 14, Lancaster 0
Long Island at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 a.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, TBD
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 a.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, TBD
