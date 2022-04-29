|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Long Island
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|York
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Lancaster
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|Staten Island
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Charleston
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|High Point
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Lexington
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Kentucky
|2
|5
|.286
|4
___
Long Island 10, Charleston 6
Gastonia 6, Kentucky 4
Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0
York 10, Lexington 1
High Point 13, Lancaster 3
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, TBD
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, TBD
Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
York at Lancaster, TBD
