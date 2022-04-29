On Air: Leaders & Legends
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 12:10 pm
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 5 1 .833
Long Island 4 2 .667 1
York 2 4 .333 3
Lancaster 1 6 .143
Staten Island 0 6 .000 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 6 1 .857
Charleston 5 2 .714 1
High Point 5 2 .714 1
Lexington 3 4 .429 3
Kentucky 2 5 .286 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 10, Charleston 6

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 4

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0

York 10, Lexington 1

High Point 13, Lancaster 3

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

