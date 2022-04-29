Trending:
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 11:32 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 6 1 .857
Long Island 5 2 .714 1
York 2 5 .286 4
Lancaster 2 6 .250
Staten Island 0 7 .000 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 7 1 .875
High Point 6 2 .750 1
Charleston 5 3 .625 2
Lexington 3 5 .375 4
Kentucky 2 6 .250 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 10, Charleston 6

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 4

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0

York 10, Lexington 1

High Point 13, Lancaster 3

Friday’s Games

Gastonia 5, Staten Island 4

Long Island 11, Lexington 9

High Point 6, Charleston 3

Southern Maryland 14, Kentucky 9

Lancaster 23, York 7

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

