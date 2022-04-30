|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Long Island
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|York
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Lancaster
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Staten Island
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|High Point
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Charleston
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Lexington
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|5
___
Gastonia 5, Staten Island 4
Long Island 11, Lexington 9
High Point 6, Charleston 3
Southern Maryland 14, Kentucky 9
Lancaster 23, York 7
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, TBD
Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
York at Lancaster, TBD
No Games Scheduled
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, TBD
Gastonia at York, TBD
