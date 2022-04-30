Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 10:54 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 7 1 .875
Long Island 5 3 .625 2
Lancaster 3 6 .333
York 2 6 .250 5
Staten Island 0 8 .000 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 8 1 .889
Charleston 6 3 .667 2
High Point 6 3 .667 2
Lexington 4 5 .444 4
Kentucky 2 7 .222 6

___

Friday’s Games

Gastonia 5, Staten Island 4

Long Island 11, Lexington 9

High Point 6, Charleston 3

Southern Maryland 14, Kentucky 9

Lancaster 23, York 7

Saturday’s Games

Gastonia 6, Staten Island 5

Lexington 8, Long Island 6

Charleston 7, High Point 3

Southern Maryland 16, Kentucky 2

Lancaster 5, York 3

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, TBD

Gastonia at York, TBD

