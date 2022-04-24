ATP World Tour Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Results

Sunday

At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain

Purse: €2,802,580

Surface: Red clay

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Carlos Alcaraz (5), Spain, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (8), Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 10-6.

