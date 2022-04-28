On Air: Panel Discussions
ATP World Tour BMW Open by American Express Results

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 6:21 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Thursday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Botic Van de Zandschulp (8), Netherlands, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-2, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (2), Norway, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Reilly Opelka (3), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (2), Australia, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Sports News

