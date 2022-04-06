On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship Results

The Associated Press
April 6, 2022 3:31 pm
Wednesday

At River Oaks Country Club

Houston

Purse: $594,950

Surface: Red clay

HOUSTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, and Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

