ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship Results

Wednesday
At River Oaks Country Club
Houston
Purse: $594,950
Surface: Red clay
HOUSTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, 6-4, 6-4.
Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, and Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
