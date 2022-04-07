Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship Results

The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 2:07 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

At River Oaks Country Club

Houston

Purse: $594,950

Surface: Red clay

HOUSTON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Cristian Garin (5), Chile, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (1), Australia, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Fernando Romboli, Brazil, 6-2, 6-2.

William Blumberg and Max Jacob Schnur, United States, def. Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|14 Dynamic Drainage Design with OpenRoads
4|14 Securing Government Contractors under...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories