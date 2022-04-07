ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship Results

Thursday
At River Oaks Country Club
Houston
Purse: $594,950
Surface: Red clay
HOUSTON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Cristian Garin (5), Chile, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (1), Australia, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Fernando Romboli, Brazil, 6-2, 6-2.
William Blumberg and Max Jacob Schnur, United States, def. Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
