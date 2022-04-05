Trending:
ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship Results

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 2:45 pm
Tuesday

At River Oaks Country Club

Houston

Purse: $594,950

Surface: Red clay

HOUSTON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Jenson Brooksby (8), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 5-1, ret.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Fernando Romboli, Brazil, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-3, 6-4.

John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville, Australia, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo (4), Mexico, 7-5, 2-6, 10-8.

