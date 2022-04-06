On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
ATP World Tour Grand Prix Hassan II Results

The Associated Press
April 6, 2022 8:26 am
Wednesday

At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech

Marrakech, Morocco

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Grand Prix Hassan II at Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Vit Kopriva, Czech Republic, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

