ATP World Tour Grand Prix Hassan II Results

Tuesday
At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech
Marrakech, Morocco
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
MARRAKECH, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Grand Prix Hassan II at Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-2, 1-0, ret.
Laslo Djere (8), Serbia, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (4), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 2-0, ret.
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Federico Delbonis (5), Argentina, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.
