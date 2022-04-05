On Air: Federal Tech Talk
ATP World Tour Grand Prix Hassan II Results

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 9:24 am
Tuesday

At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech

Marrakech, Morocco

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Grand Prix Hassan II at Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-2, 1-0, ret.

Laslo Djere (8), Serbia, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (4), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 2-0, ret.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Federico Delbonis (5), Argentina, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

