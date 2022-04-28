On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 9:25 am
Thursday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril 

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Thursday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril  (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (4), Japan, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.

Top Stories