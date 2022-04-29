On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 9:32 am
Friday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril 

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Friday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril  (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (6), Spain, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Tommy Paul and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-6.

