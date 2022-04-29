ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Friday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Friday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (6), Spain, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.
Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Tommy Paul and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-6.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.