ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Saturday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Saturday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (4), Japan, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 10-6.

