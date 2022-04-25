ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Monday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Monday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (2), Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

