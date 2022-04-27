On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 9:22 am
Wednesday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril 

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril  (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Tommy Paul and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. Ken Skupski and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.

