ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Thursday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,207,405
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Taylor Fritz (10), United States, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Casper Ruud (4), Norway, 6-3, 7-5.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.
Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-5, 7-6 (1).
