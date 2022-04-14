On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 6:45 am
Thursday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,207,405

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Taylor Fritz (10), United States, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Casper Ruud (4), Norway, 6-3, 7-5.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

