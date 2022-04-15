ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Friday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,415,410

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Friday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8).

