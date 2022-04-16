ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Saturday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,415,410
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.