ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 7:30 am
Saturday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,415,410

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9.

