ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Monday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,207,405
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Monday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (6), Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-7.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10.
