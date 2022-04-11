On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 6:51 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,207,405

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Monday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (6), Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-7.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News