ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 6:43 am
Tuesday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,207,405

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Lorenzo Sonego (16), Italy, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

