ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Tuesday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,207,405
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Lorenzo Sonego (16), Italy, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3.
Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-0, 7-6 (4).
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.
Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
