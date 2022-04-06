On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Augsburg beats Mainz to move further clear of relegation

The Associated Press
April 6, 2022 2:56 pm
< a min read
      

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg pushed further clear of relegation danger in the Bundesliga by beating Mainz 2-1 on Wednesday.

Swiss midfielder Ruben Vargas scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 56th minute, securing Augsburg’s third victory in its last four league games.

It lifted the team above Wolfsburg — which Augsburg beat at the weekend — and into 13th place, six points above the relegation zone with six matches remaining.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw’s 11th-minute penalty put Augsburg ahead before midtable Mainz equalized through Silvan Widmer in the 54th.

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Marcus Ingvartsen fired a shot narrowly wide with the last kick of the game, almost earning Mainz a point.

It was a game rearranged from March 12 because of a coronavirus outbreak at Mainz.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|13 2022 - FAR Supplement - CAR - Commerce
4|13 Accelerate BERT Inference with...
4|13 Powering and Securing Federal Agencies...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories