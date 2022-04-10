Austin FC 1, Minnesota 0

|Minnesota
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Austin FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Austin FC, Urruti, 2 (Jimenez), 58th minute.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Trapp, Minnesota, 10th; Cascante, Austin FC, 53rd; Boxall, Minnesota, 67th; Gallagher, Austin FC, 90th+5.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Chris Wattam, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
___
Lineups
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence (Oniel Fisher, 67th); Kervin Arriaga, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod (Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 81st), Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp (Romain Metanire, 68th); Luis Amarilla (Adrien Hunou, 80th), Joseph Rosales (Franco Fragapane, 67th).
Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Zan Kolmanic (Jon Gallagher, 61st); Diego Fagundez, Ethan Finlay (Jhojan Valencia, 60th), Hector Jimenez (Nicholas Lima, 60th), Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring (Owen Wolff, 90th); Sebastian Driussi, Maximiliano Urruti (Danny Hoesen, 87th).
